In 2015, Kazakhstan modernized is housing and utilities infrastructure to the amount of KZT 36 bln 800 mln

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In 2015, Kazakhstan modernized its housing and utilities infrastructure to the amount of KZT 36 bln 800 mln. Chairman of the JSC Kazakhstan Centre for Modernization and Development of Housing and Utilities Sergey Shaizhunussov told it today at a briefing held in Kazmediacentre.

According to him, housing and utilities sector is in spotlight of Nurly Zhol Program. "In particular, around 60 bln tenge was envisaged for modernization of infrastructure last year. These funds have already been utilized to date. As for real volume of work, 60% has been completed i.e. to the amount of KZT 36 bln 800 mln," said Shaizhunussov.



"It is planned to build 259 km and reconstruct 259 km of engineering networks of heat-, water supply and water disposal, as well as to reconstruct 14 boiler and 3 pumping stations," he added.



14 km of engineering networks have already been reconstructed including 143 km of heating, 67 km of water supply and water disposal lines, 4 boiler and 2 pumping stations. Around 3,000 people were provided with jobs.