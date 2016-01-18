In 2015 Kazatomprom produced 23.8 thousand t of uranium

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In 2015 Kazatomprom produced more than 23.8 thousand tons of uranium, the press service of the company informs.

According to the statement, Kazakhstan retains its leading position as the world's largest producer of natural uranium. In 2015, the companies within Kazatomprom holding produced more than 23 800 tons of uranium (101% of the plan).

JSC "Ulba Metallurgical Plant" yielded 141 251 tons of tantalum products, 96.944 tons of niobium products, as well as 1 687 136 tons of beryllium products.

"MAEK-Kazatomprom" LLP generated electricity in the volume of 4,890,850 thousand KWh, thermal energy - 3,592,339 Gcal, produced 1,214,511 thousand cubic meters of water including 11 397 thousand cubic meters of drinking water for residents of Mangystau region and

Aktau.

JSC "Center for uranium enrichment" has produced enriched uranium in the amount of 5 107 417 SWU (separative work units).