In 2015 tenge weakened by 24.7% in real terms - National Bank
According to the bank's press release, during 10 months of 2015 was the weakening of the tenge in real terms by 24.7% (based on the index of the real effective exchange rate against the currencies of 34 countries), and from the beginning of 2014 to October 2015 - the weakening by 20%. During 10 months of 2015 was the weakening of the tenge to the ruble in real terms (real exchange rate) by 27.6%, and from the beginning of 2014 to October 2015 the tenge almost reached parity in real terms to the ruble (change in the index +0.5%). Preliminary data on the currencies of main trading partners are presented below.
Currency January-October 2015 January 2014 - October 2015 To Russian Ruble weakening by 27,6% strengthening by 0,5% To US Dollar weakening by 29,7% weakening by 36,5% To Euro weakening by 21,9% weakening by 20,8% To Chinese Yuan weakening by 28% weakening by 34,2% To Belarusian Ruble strengthening by 2,9% weakening by 6,4% To Kyrgyz Som weakening by 17% weakening by 19,3%