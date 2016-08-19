In 2017, UNT to be replaced by electronic testing

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In 2017, the Unified National Testing will be replaced by electronic one. This was reported by Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Dariga Nazarbayeva during the annual August meeting of the country's teaching staff.

"The approach to the Unified National Test has been changed. This year, the UNT was held in the new format. In the future, we will cancel the UNT completely and will move on to the electronic testing system, " D. Nazarbayeva said.



As stressed by the Deputy Prime Minister, the Ministry of Education and Science is discussing now PPP projects in order to create a network of e-testing centers, Kazinform refers to pm.kz.