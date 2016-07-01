In Astana, CICA member states discuss strengthening of security in region (PHOTOS)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Representatives of the CICA member states gathered in Astana to discuss the future strengthening of security in the region.

"Kazakhstan proposes to move on in accordance with the principles of the Manifesto "The World. The 21st Century" of Nursultan Nazarbayev and on the experience of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan.

Under the conditions of the global challenges, the manifesto has become the official document of the General Assembly of the UN and it's multidimensional, it is aimed at dealing with regional and global problems as well. Therefore, it can be used as an orienting document in maintaining peace in the region. another contribution of Kazakhstan to maintenance of peace in the region can be Kazakhstani model of public consent and national unity, which is based on favourable conditions for development of languages, cultures, traditions of all ethnic groups," Minister of Culture and Sport of Kazakhstan Arystanbek Mukhamediuly told at the forum of national cultural centers of the CICA.

The CICA member states reached an understanding that the peace and security in Asia can be reached only through dialogue and cooperation.



