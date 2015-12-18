  • kz
    In his address President stressed his desire for peace - Chief Rabbi of Astana

    12:22, 18 December 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In the context of the tense situation in the world and the threat of terrorism, President Nursultan Nazarbayev stressed his desire for peace, said Chief Rabbi of Astana city Shmuel Karnaukh commenting on the address of the Head of State.

    According to his words, Nursultan Nazarbayev in his address to the nation has touched upon the most important aspects of economy. He said that the Head of State mentioned the social sphere. During the difficult times there will be created new job places for people. In addition, today amid the tense situation in the world and the threat of terrorism President once again stressed his desire for peace and peaceful resolution of conflict situations.

    Astana State of the Nation Address 2016 Responses to President's Message
