In just 24 hours, black ice causes mayhem in Kostanay

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM - Over 250 people have sustained various injuries over the past 24 hours in the city of Kostanay due to black ice.

The accident ward of the Kostanay regional hospital has been working non-stop since Monday morning, its press secretary Xeniya Zhilkibayeva confirms. According to Ms Zhilkibayeva, 50 people including 25 children have already been hospitalized and the number is constantly growing. Unseasonably warm weather in Kostanay brought rain showers that turned the city into a huge ice rink. Classes at local schools were canceled. Besides, icy road condition paralyzed public transport. Local police claim the number of road accident has increased dramatically.