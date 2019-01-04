In Kazakhstan, freelancers exempted from paying pension contributions

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Part-time freelancers having labor contracts are exempted from paying mandatory pension contributions, Kazinform correspondent cites the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Labor and Social Protection for the Public.

According to the ministry, the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On the Introduction of Amendments and Additions to Certain Legislative Enactments of the Republic of Kazakhstan on Employment" dated December 27, 2018, has been amended to simplify the procedure for paying mandatory pension contributions.

"The amendments take into account the opinion expressed by the majority of representatives of working citizens of that category, representatives of deputies and a number of legal entities practicing the involvement of freelancers in certain types of work and services. In the first quarter of 2019, the respective regulations will be changed for the implementation of the legislative amendments adopted. Immediately after the adoption of the changes, citizens combining labor activity as an employee (that is, within the framework of individual labor contracts) and performing work/services under civil law contracts will be exempted from paying mandatory pension contributions from income under civil law contracts," the statement says.

It is mentioned that pension contributions for individuals performing work/services under civil law contracts will be paid by legal entities, individual entrepreneurs and individuals engaged in private practice.

Alongside this, individuals, who perform work/services under civil law contracts they signed with other individuals, are, however, also allowed to pay pension contributions.