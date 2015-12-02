ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In Kazakhstan there are more than 600 thousand people with disabilities, this has been announced today by Vice-Minister for Health and Social Development Svetlana Zhakupova at the international conference "Rehabilitation technology and innovation of social adaptation and integration of people with disabilities."

According to her, in Kazakhstan more than 64% of people of working age have disabilities and 11% of the total number of persons with disabilities is children. "Having a certain potential, we must take effective measures to actively involve them in society taking into account new challenges of the modern world, new technologies and means of rehabilitation," said S. Zhakupova. Vice-minister added that in 2005 Kazakhstan adopted the law on social protection of people with disabilities. Kazakhstan began modernizing approaches in socialization of disabled people through their inclusion in the social life and elimination of existing barriers.