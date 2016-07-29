In memory of Safar Shakeyev (VIDEO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On July 28 the entire Kazakhstan was shocked by the news of untimely death of Safar Shakeyev, the 24-year-old son of the well-known Kazakhstani composer Yerkesh Shakeyev. Kazinform International News Agency extends its deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Safar.

Born in September 1991 in Kokshetau, Safar left Kazakhstan at the age of 16 to pursue studies in the US. He graduated from the Chapman University and Dodge College of Film and Media Arts.



He always used his skills and talents to help other people.



Safar Shakeyev was laid to rest in Almaty city on Friday and buried next to Kazakhstani legendary musician Batyrkhan Shukenov who passed away in April 2015.







