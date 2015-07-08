In Moscow, SCO healthcare ministers reached agreement regarding reforms

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The second meeting of SCO healthcare ministers was held in Moscow today, the press service of the Ministry of Healthcare and Social Development of Kazakhstan informs.

The issues regarding establishment of multilateral cooperation in the sphere of protection of healthcare of the population were discussed at the meeting.

The sides noted that common borders, interconnection and migration flows between the SCO member states dictate the necessity of coordinated joint work on ensuring protection of healthcare of the population of the SCO countries.

"Upon completion of the meeting, the Protocol and Declaration of the SCO healthcare ministers reflecting the intentions of the sides to continue to reform healthcare systems of the SCO member states in order to ensure protection of healthcare of people, ensure information exchange on national law in the sphere of healthcare, exchange of the latest practices and technologies in the sphere at forums, conferences and seminars were signed," the statement reads.