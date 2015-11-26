In Paris, A. Yessimov reported on construction of EXPO-2017 facilities

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In Paris, November 25, the 158th session of the General Assembly of the International Exhibition Bureau took place, where the delegation from Kazakhstan headed by Commissioner of the EXPO-2017 Rapil Zhoshybayev and Chairman of the Board of "Astana EXPO-2017" National Company Akhmetzhan Yessimov participated.

As the press service of "Astana EXPO-2017" Company informs, the reports on preparation for the EXPO-2017 were heard at the sitting.

The head of the Company informed about the status of the work on construction of the exhibition pavilion, contents of the exhibition, attraction of international participants and sponsors and promotion of the event globally.

A. Yessimov also noted that 54 world countries and 11 international organizations confirmed their participation in the exhibition already. 29 commissioners of sectors of international pavilions have been named. The See Agreement has also been signed between the Government of Kazakhstan and the International Exhibition Bureau.

The exhibition is expected to attract 2.1 million people in 3 months. 85% of them are the citizens of Kazakhstan and 15% are foreigners. The agreements are also signed with such travel agencies as Skyway International Travels, STIC Travel Group and CITS

The process on construction of the exhibition pavilion began on April 24, 2014. According to the schedule, the first facility of the exhibition will be ready in December 2015.

In accordance with the plan, the national pavilion will be located in the facility "Sphere" that is 60% complete as of today. Construction of all the facilities goes according to schedule.