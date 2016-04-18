In telephone calls, UN chief speaks with South Sudan&#39;s leaders about transitional government

UNITED NATIONS. KAZINFORM United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon today spoke by phone with President Salva Kiir, and separately with Riek Machar, who is tomorrow expected to be sworn in as the First Vice President of South Sudan.

The Secretary-General emphasized the importance of quickly establishing the Transitional Government of National Unity, which was agreed to as part of a peace agreement signed in August of last year by both President Kiir and his rival, Mr. Machar.

According to a readout of the telephone calls, Mr. Ban also urged both leaders to continue working together with the Chairman of the Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission, former president Festus Mogae, and the African Union High Representative for South Sudan, former president Alpha Oumar Konare, towards the implementation of the peace agreement.

While speaking with President Kiir, Mr. Ban commended his decision to welcome Mr. Machar back to Juba and to swear him in as the First Vice President on 18 April.

Mr. Ban also “called for the expeditious implementation of the security arrangements envisaged in the peace agreement and the withdrawal additional SPLA troops from Juba,” referring to the Sudan People's Liberation Army.

In his call with Mr. Machar, Mr. Ban welcomed the decision of the First Vice President Designate to return to Juba and urged him to work with President Kiir to prevent any further violence.

Source: The UN News Centre