    In Tokyo Kazakhstan scientist presented robot language creation technique

    15:51, 08 November 2016
    TOKYO. KAZINFORM - As part of the official visit of President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev to Japan there was held the sixth meeting of the Joint Commission for Economic Cooperation of the governments and private sector of Kazakhstan and Japan, Kazinform reports.

    In the 1st session "New Directions" the director of Academy of Innovation and Intelligent technologies of Nuraly Kudaybergenuly made a report on the subject of "Techniques of Development of Artificial Intelligent Languages".

    Kudaybergenuly dwelled on the reasons of unsuccessful completion of the Japanese project on development of the 5th generation computer and the concept of artificial intelligence in 1982-1992.

    The project of the Kazakhstan scientist developed with investment support of Japan proves a possibility of creation of robot language.

    In the interview with Kazinform the scientist told about the main novelties of his program. The language of computer programming created by Nuraly Kudaybergenuly allows to be used by 0,5 billion people, irrespective of programmers who count about 50 million people in the world.

    The result of the work will be emergence of robot-economists, robot-lawyers and other artificial intelligence. 

    Tags:
    Science and research Kazakhstan and Japan Science
