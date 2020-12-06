In Washington, Kazakhstan’s efforts at mediation highly praised

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – This week, in association of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in the United States, a monograph was presented by Frederick Starr, well-known American Professor and Svante Cornell, Director of the Institute of Central Asia and the Caucasus (CACI), dedicated to the mediation efforts of Kazakhstan on the international stage, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

The work covers the period from the beginning of the 1990‘s and describes the events of the very recent past. According to the authors, Kazakhstan has recently assumed the role of mediator in several international disputes, ranging from the Iran nuclear issue and the Ukrainian conflict, to Turkish-Russian relations and the Syrian civil war.

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the US Erzhan Kazykhanov focused the audience's attention on the role of the first President of Kazakhstan - Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev in building a long-term strategy of our country aimed at reducing threats and creating an atmosphere of trust in international relations.

In particular, such steps as the closure of the Semipalatinsk test site, the voluntary abandonment of the world's fourth nuclear Arsenal, and the creation of the IAEA's low-enriched uranium Bank on the territory of Kazakhstan have become clear evidence of our country's unique role in the field of non-proliferation of nuclear weapons. Kazakhstan is a clear example of successful economic development and an important source of regional and global security.

During the discussion, the representative of the International Institute for strategic studies (IISS), David Merkel, drew attention to Kazakhstan's solid diplomatic, expert and analytical base in the field of international relations, which deserves a serious study.

The participants welcomed the efforts of Kazakhstan to maintain peace and security, noting the consistent policy of the country's leadership in the field of peacekeeping, peace-building and conflict resolution.