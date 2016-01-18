Inalca Eurasia to invest over EUR 100 mln in Kazakhstan’s meat industry

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Transnational agro-industrial company Inalca Eurasia, which is a member of Italy's Cremonini group, is entering Kazakhstani market.

It has signed a memorandum with Kazakhstan’s Aktep company under the 100 Specific Steps program.

According to the Kazakh Agriculture Ministry, the foreign company plans to invest more than 100 mln euro in meat processing industry of Kazakhstan. This money will be spent for establishment of a vertically integrated company which will build feedlots in three regions of Kazakhstan, which can hold up to 44,000 heads of livestock simultaneously.

Besides, the company wants to modernize a meat processing enterprise in Aktobe region and raise its capacity up to 20 thousand tonnes of meat and meat products. Inalca Eurasia intends to create a brand of Kazakhstani meat and ensure its export to European countries and to the Russian Federation.

Aktep produces 200 tonnes of meat per month. In 2016, it plans to raise the volumes of export up to 12,000 tonnes per annum. It has already built a new meat processing enterprise with the annual capacity of 7,200 tonnes of meat. All of these will allow the Kazakh company to become a centre of organization of inter-regional cooperation in meat processing industry.