Inauguration of Kazakh President scheduled for June 12

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev commented on the date of his inauguration, Kazinform reports.

"We are planning to hold the inauguration ceremony on June 12. Of course, if the Central Election Commission will fulfill its task, count the votes and publish the report [on the results of the presidential election]," Tokayev said.



He went on to explain the choice of the date for the ceremony.



"On the 14th of June I must jet off to Bishkek and, then, to Dushanbe where big international events are set to be held," said Tokayev, adding that he is expected to be there in the capacity of the President.