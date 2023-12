NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today the capital of Kazakhstan is to hold a solemn ceremony of swearing-in of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazinform reports.

The ceremony is to take place at the Independence Palace at 10:30 a.m. local time.



As earlier reported, on June 9 Kazakhstan held snap presidential election. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev won the election by landslide scoring 70.96% of votes.