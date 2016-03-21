  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Inclement weather expected in Kazakhstan March 21

    09:05, 21 March 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Rain, fog, ice slick, strong winds, drifting snow is expected in most parts of the republic on Monday, March 21.

    According to RSE "Kazhydromet", fog, black ice, wind of 15-20 mps with gusts of 23-28 mps will hit Akmola region today.
    Strong wind of 15-20 mps will rule the day in Zhambyl and Pavlodar regions.
    Fog will also blanket South-Kazakhstan region. Strong wind of 15-20 mps is expected.
    Strong wind of 15-22 mps is predicted for Kyzylorda, Atyrau regions of the country.
    Fog, ice slick, wind of 15-20 mps is forecast for Karaganda, West Kazakhstan regions.
    Blowing snow, wind of 18 mps is expected in Aktobe region.
    Fog, ice slick, blowing snow, wind with gusts of 15-20 mps is predicted for North-Kazakhstan, Kostanay, East Kazakhstan regions.

    Tags:
    Kazhydromet Regions
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!