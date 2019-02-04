Inclement weather forecast for Kazakhstan on Monday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Inclement weather will linger in Kazakhstan on February 4. Only the south and southeast of Kazakhstan will see nice weather without precipitation. Parts of the country will still observe fog, ice slick, blizzard, and stiff wind, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Blizzard and gusty wind of 15-20 mps will hit North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Akmola, Kostanay, and Karaganda regions.

Fog will blanket Kostanay and North Kazakhstan regions.



Foggy conditions are forecast for Kyzylorda, West Kazakhstan, Mangistau, Zhambyl, and Turkestan regions. Black ice will cover roads in Mangistau region.



Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter Zhambyl and Turkestan regions.



Gusts may reach up to 18-23 mps in parts of Almaty region.