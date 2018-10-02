Inclement weather forecast for Kazakhstan on Tuesday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Occasional showers and thunderstorms are forecast for northern, central and eastern Kazakhstan today, October 2.

According to Kazhydromet, mercury will drop to +3°C in West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, and Aktobe regions at night.



Wind with gusts ranging from 15 to 20 mps will hit East Kazakhstan, Almaty, Akmola, Kyzyulorda, North Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, and Turkestan regions. Gusts may reach 22 mps in Almaty region and 25 mps in East Kazakhstan region.



Akmola, Kyzylorda, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, and Atyrau regions will see patches of fog at night and early in the morning.



High fire hazard will persist in Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, parts of Zhambyl, Almaty, Atyrau, Aktobe, and Karaganda regions.