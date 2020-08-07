Inclement weather forecast for most regions of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Meteorologists predict that most regions of Kazakhstan may experience inclement weather on August 7. Portions of the country will see scattered showers with thunderstorms, gusty wind, and hail, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Wind will gust up to 15-20 mps in Aktobe, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Akmola, Kyzylorda, Kostanay, Atyrau, East Kazakhstan, and Mangistau regions. Gusts may reach 23 mps in Karaganda region. Wind will bring dust storm to Zhambyl region.

Probability of hail will be high in Kostanay, Aktobe, and Karaganda regions.

Squall may hit Aktobe and Turkestan regions.

Fervent heat is forecast for Almaty, Zhambyl, Atyrau, Pavlodar, and south of Karaganda regions.

High fire hazard will persist in most of Atyrau, Aktobe, Kyzylorda, Turkestan, parts of Karaganda, Almaty, and Zhambyl regions.