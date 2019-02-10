  • kz
    Inclement weather in store for Kazakhstan on Sunday

    10:05, 10 February 2019
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Inclement weather is forecast for Kazakhstan on Sunday, February 10. Precipitation will douse parts of the northwest, north, center and south of the country. Kazhydromet, Kazakhstan's national weather service, says fog, black ice, blizzard, and strong wind will persist countrywide.

    Parts of Almaty, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, Mangistau, and West Kazakhstan regions will be steeped in fog.

    Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps is expected to blow in Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, Akmola, Karaganda, Turkestan, Zhambyl, and Kyzylorda regions. Almaty region will see wind gusting up to 20-25 mps.

    Blizzard may hit Akmola, Karaganda, Kostanay, and North Kazakhstan regions.

    Black ice will coat roads in Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, and West Kazakhstan regions.

