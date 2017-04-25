Inclement weather predicted for Kazakhstan Apr 25

ASTANA. KAZINFORM As Kazakhstan's main forecaster Kazhydromet informs, rains will persist in western, northwestern and northern parts of the country on Tuesday. Thunderstorms and fog as well as strong wind are expected in some areas.

Gusts of wind in the North Kazakhstan region will increase to 15-20m/s.

Fog will descend in the East Kazakhstan region at night. Wind speed in the region will rise to 15-20m/s.

Fog will blanket Kostanay region at night and in the morning.

Fog is also predicted for Mangistau region with gusts of wind to reach 15-20m/s in the daytime.

Strong wind up to 15-20m/s is forecast for South Kazakhstan region, in the daytime in Akmola, Zhambyl, Atyrau regions and at night in West Kazakhstn, Aktobe regions.

Fog will cover Karaganda region in the morning too.