Inclement weather predicted for N Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather is predicted for northern Kazakhstan in three upcoming days, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

The national weather agency said in a statement that the north Kazakhstan will be doused by a mix of rain and snow on October 31-November 2. Northern Kazakhstan will also see black ice, blizzard and fluctuations in temperature.

Chances of fog and stiff wind will be high in some parts of Kazakhstan.