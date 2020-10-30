  • kz
    Inclement weather predicted for N Kazakhstan

    12:02, 30 October 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather is predicted for northern Kazakhstan in three upcoming days, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    The national weather agency said in a statement that the north Kazakhstan will be doused by a mix of rain and snow on October 31-November 2. Northern Kazakhstan will also see black ice, blizzard and fluctuations in temperature.

    Chances of fog and stiff wind will be high in some parts of Kazakhstan.


    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
