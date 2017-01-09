Inclement weather to bring snowfalls, blizzards to Kazakhstan this week

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Meteorologists predict that inclement weather will take hold of Kazakhstan in next three days.

Western cyclone will bring gloomy weather with heavy snowfalls and blizzards to western and northern Kazakhstan and higher temperatures - to southern Kazakhstan in the upcoming days, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet, Kazakhstan's national weather service.



Snowfalls will douse central, eastern and southern Kazakhstan. Mercury will drop to -7, -13°C in northern Kazakhstan and 0, +10°C - in southern Kazakhstan on January 10-11.