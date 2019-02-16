Inclement weather to grip Kazakhstan at weekend

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Snowfall, blizzard and gusting western wind will hit northern, western, eastern and central parts of the country this weekend through Monday.

"Inclement weather will grip most regions of Kazakhstan due to southern cyclones and atmospheric fronts caused by the Atlantic cyclone," Kazakh meteorological service says.



Rain and wet snow as well as black ice are forecast in southern, southwestern and southeastern regions.



Fog will blanket the entire territory of Kazakhstan.



Air temperature will be 2-5°C above normal.