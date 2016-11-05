  • kz
    Inclement weather to grip Kazakhstan in next 3 days

    16:08, 05 November 2016
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The South-Caspian cyclone that wreaked havoc in southern and southeastern Kazakhstan this week has left the territory of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Meteorologists predict that inclement weather will grip Kazakhstan in the upcoming three days. A mix of rain and snow, fog and black ice are forecast for most regions of the country. Gusty winds will bring blizzard to northern Kazakhstan.

