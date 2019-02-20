  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Inclement weather to grip Kazakhstan on Wednesday

    07:36, 20 February 2019
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Disturbed weather is forecast across Kazakhstan today, February 20. Kazhydromet, Kazakhstan's National Weather Service, confirms heavy precipitation will douse the country, especially its southern part, Kazinform reports.

    Turkestan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Kostanay, and Karaganda regions will be steeped in fog.

    Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps is expected in North Kazakhstan, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Karaganda, Mangistau, Kyzylorda, Akmola, Turkestan, and Zhambyl regions. Gusts may reach 23-28 mps in Turkestan, Zhambyl, Aktobe, and Almaty regions.

    Icy conditions will be observed on the roads in Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Mangistau, Kyzylorda, Akmola, Turkestan, and Zhambyl regions.

    Blizzard may hit parts of Turkestan, Zhambyl, Akmola, Mangistau, Kostanay, Karaganda, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, and Aktobe regions.

    Tags:
    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!