Inclement weather to linger across Kazakhstan on Tuesday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Inclement weather with precipitation is expected across Kazakhstan today, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet. Fog, ice slick, blizzard, and stiff wind are forecast countrywide.

Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will hit Akmola, Zhambyl, East Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Mangistau, Karaganda, Turkestan, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, and Pavlodar regions.



Motorists and pedestrians should use caution because of the ice slick that will cover roads in Akmola, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kyzylorda, Atyrau, and Pavlodar regions.



Patches of fog will be observed in Akmola, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kyzylorda, Atyrau, Mangistau, Karaganda, Almaty, Turkestan, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, and Pavlodar regions.



Blizzard may pound East Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Turkestan, Kostanay, and North Kazakhstan regions.