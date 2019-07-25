  • kz
    Inclement weather to linger in Kazakhstan on July 25

    08:15, 25 July 2019
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani meteorologists predict that inclement weather accompanied by rains with thunderstorms will settle in in most regions of Kazakhstan on Thursday. Only the south of the country will enjoy weather without precipitation, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet, Kazakhstan’s national weather service.

    Wind will gustup to 15-20 mps in Akmola, North Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar,Kostanay, Mangistau, Almaty, Turkestan, Atyrau, Karaganda, and Zhambyl regions.Wind will bring a dust storm to Turkestan region.

    Chances of hailwill be high in Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Akmola, and North Kazakhstan regions.

    Squall may hitEast Kazakhstan. Akmola, North Kazakhstan, and Pavlodar regions.

    Parts ofPavlodar and North Kazakhstan regions may be steeped in fog.

    Extreme heat isforecast for Mangistau, Almaty, Zhambyl, Atyrau, Aktobe, parts of Kyzylorda, andWest Kazakhstan regions.

    High fire hazardwill persist in Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Aktobe, Zhambyl, Almaty, parts ofKaraganda, East Kazakhstan, and Kostanay regions.

