Inclement weather to persist across Kazakhstan on June 22

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Inclement weather will persist across Kazakhstan today, according to Kazhydromet. Rains with thunderstorms, bleak wind and hail are expected in some parts of the country. Weather without precipitation is expected only in northwestern, central and southeastern Kazakhstan. Fog is forecast to blanket central Kazakhstan at night and early in the morning.

Wind with gusts up to 15-20 mps will batter Aktobe, Pavlodar, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, Akmola and West Kazakhstan regions.



Dust storm may hit Kyzylorda region.



Chances of hail will be high in East Kazakhstan region.



Fervent heat will descend on Almaty, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Karaganda and East Kazakhstan regions.



High fire hazard will persist in Aktobe, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Karaganda and East Kazakhstan regions.