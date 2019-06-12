Inclement weather to persist in Kazakhstan on June 12

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Disturbed weather accompanied by rainfall and thunderstorms is forecast for most regions of Kazakhstan today, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet. Only the west and south of the country will enjoy fair weather.

Wind will gust up to 15-20 mps in Akmola, Zhambyl, Karaganda, Pavlodar, and East Kazakhstan regions. Gusts may reach 17-22 mps in Almaty region.



Chances of hail will be high in Akmola, Zhambyl, Karaganda, Pavlodar, and East Kazakhstan regions.



Squall may hit Zhambyl, Karaganda, and North Kazakhstan regions.



Fog will blanket parts of North Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions.



Extreme heat will grip West Kazakhstan, Atyrau and parts of Mangistau regions.



High fire hazard will persist in West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Aktobe, Kostanay, Karaganda, Kyzylorda, Turkestan, and Zhambyl regions.