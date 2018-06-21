Inclement weather to persist in Kazakhstan on June 21

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Inclement weather will stay in the territory of Kazakhstan today, June 21. Parts of the country will see rains with thunderstorms, stiff wind, and hail. Patches of fog will be observed across the country in the morning.

According to Kazhydromet, wind gusting up to 15-20 mps is expected in North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, West Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Atyrau, Aktobe, Akmola, Almaty, Karaganda, and East Kazakhstan regions. Gusts may reach up to 23-28 mps in North Kazakhstan region.



Chances of hail will be high in North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Akmola, Karaganda, and East Kazakhstan regions.



North Kazakhstan region will see patches of fog at night and early in the morning.



Fervent heat will grip Atyrau and Zhambyl regions.



Extreme fire hazard will persist in most territory of Mangistau, parts of Atyrau, Aktobe, Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan, and Zhambyl regions.