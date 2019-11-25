Inclement weather to persist in Kazakhstan on Nov 25

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather will linger over most regions of Kazakhstan on Monday, November 25, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Weather without precipitation is forecast for the west of the country.

Fog will blanket Atyrau, Aktobe, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Turkestan, Zhambyl, and Almaty regions.

Wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will blow in Zhambyl, Almaty, Turkestan, and Akmola regions.

Black ice will cover roads in North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Turkestan, Zhambyl, and Almaty regions.

Chances of blizzard will be high in Zhambyl, Turkestan, Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, and East Kazakhstan regions.