Inclement weather to persist in Kazakhstan this week

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather is set to persist in Kazakhstan in the coming days, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet, Kazakhstan’s national weather agency.

Occasional showers, thunderstorms, fog, are gusty wind are forecast for most regions of Kazakhstan. Chances of hail will be high as well.

Heat will subside in the south and southeast of the country given pouring rains in other parts of Kazakhstan.

Less and less precipitation and colder temperatures will be observed midweek.