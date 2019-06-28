Inclement weather to persist in most regions of Kazakhstan on Friday

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Inclement weather accompanied by occasional showers and thunderstorms will linger in most regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Chances of squall will be high in Turkestan, Pavlodar, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, and Kyzylorda regions.



Hail may hit Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, and Kostanay regions.



Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will blow in Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, and Kyzylorda regions. Gusts may reach 23-28 mps in Turkestan and Pavlodar regions. Wind will bring dust storm to Turkestan region.



Patches of fog will be observed in Akmola, North Kazakhstan, and Kostanay regions.



Fervent heat will scorch Almaty, Atyrau, parts of West Kazakhstan and Mangistau regions.



Meteorologists warn of high fire hazard that will persist in Kyzylorda, Turkestan, most parts of Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, parts of Aktobe, Kostanay, Almaty, and Zhambyl regions.