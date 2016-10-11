  • kz
    Inclement weather to stay in Astana in coming days

    17:44, 11 October 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Snow will persist in Astana in the upcoming days, a source at Kazhydromet, Kazakhstan's national weather service said.

    "Snow will persist in the capital city for the next two or three days. Inclement weather with precipitation and black ice is forecast for Astana.
    Mercury will drop to -1, -3°C at night and rise to +2, +4°C in daytime. Chances of precipitation will be low on October 14," Marzhan Gapbassova of Kazhydromet told Kazinform correspondent.

    As for Kazakhstan in general, meteorologists predict that disturbed weather will stay on October 13-14. Chances of precipitation will be high in southern, southeastern and eastern Kazakhstan. Mercury will drop in western, southern, southeastern and eastern Kazakhstan to -5°C at night and rise to +5, +13° in daytime. It will be -3, -8°C at night and 0, +5°C in daytime in northern Kazakhstan.

    Snow hit the streets of Astana on Tuesday morning bringing the mercury down to 0°C.

     

    Kazakhstan Astana Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan News
