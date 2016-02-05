Incoming Kazakh ambassador presents credentials to Slovak President

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Slovakia Andrej Kiska received H.E. Serzhan Abdykarimov, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Czech Republic with concurrent accreditation in Slovakia, on February 4.

According to the press service of the Kazakh MFA, during the meeting Ambassador Abdykarimov handed his credentials to President Kiska.

The sides also discussed current state and prospects of Kazakh-Slovak bilateral relations, stressing the need to activate commercial and economic cooperation between the two countries.

Ambassador Abdykarimov briefed the Slovak leader on modernization of Kazakhstan's economy within the framework of the Nurly Zhol program and the National Plan "100 specific steps on the implementation of five institutional reforms", upcoming parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan and country's foreign policy initiatives. Kazakhstani diplomat underscored that promotion of Kazakhstan's bid to become a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council in 2017-2018 and holding of the International specialized exhibition EXPO 2017 in Astana are the priorities of Kazakhstan's foreign policy in the short term.

President Kiska praised Kazakhstan's achievements in political and economic reforms and expressed confidence that friendly relations and constructive dialogue between Slovakia and Kazakhstan will further strengthen.

In conclusion, the Slovak leader wished the ambassador success in his diplomatic activities in the country.