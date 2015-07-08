  • kz
    Increase of wind expected on July 8 in Kazakhstan

    08:15, 08 July 2015
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Rainfall, thunderstorm, and increased of wind is forecasted in Kazakhstan, according to Emergency Committee under the Ministry of Interior.

    Fog, strong winds of 15-22 mps, hail is expected in Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Mangystau, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions. Residents of Almaty, Zhambyl, Mangystau, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan regions are warned about strong heatwave. Extremely high fire danger remains in most areas of Aktobe, Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Almaty, and East Kazakhstan regions of the country.

