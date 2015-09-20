Incredible! Rugby World Cup opens with biggest shock in game&#39;s history

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Rugby World Cup has exploded into life after Japan produced one of the greatest sporting upsets of all time, beating the two-time champions South Africa with the last move of the match.

Prior to kick-off Zimbabwe had been the only side the Cherry Blossoms had beaten in the tournament's history, at the second World Cup in 1991, yet anyone expecting them to wilt in the face of a mighty Springbok side boasting 851 caps between them was in for a shock.

Coached by Eddie Jones, who was part of the Springboks' staff during their 2007 triumph, Japan more than matched their illustrious opponents all over the pitch. Twice in the dying minutes, trailing by three points, they had the chance to secure a famous draw and twice they refused, choosing to go for glory instead. Four minutes into injury time they finally achieved it, as replacement wing Karne Hesketh dived into the corner to earn a stunning 34-32 victory.

Sir Clive Woodward, former England player and coach, afterwards called the refusals to kick for an easy three points and take a draw "the biggest calls in the history of the World Cup" which resulted in "the best game ever in World Cup history".

The celebrations were as special as the action as grown men sank to their knees and wept, joining thousands of Japanese fans shedding tears of joy inside Brighton Community Stadium, barely believing what had unfolded in front of them. The Cherry Blossoms became instant national heroes, none more so than full-back Ayumu Goromaru, having scored 24 points with a try, five penalties and two conversions.

Tournament organisers England Rugby and the governing body World Rugby, who are expecting a return of £80m from the hosts, could not have wished for a more exciting opening weekend.

Although ranked 13 in the world, no one had given Japan a hope of winning. They had never beaten a southern hemisphere side before and only won two matches against Tier 1 nations in the last 27 years - both matches, against Wales and Italy, had come on home soil at the Chichibunomiya Rugby Stadium in Tokyo. Their World Cup record of played 24, won one, drawn two, lost 21, persuaded the bookies to make the Springboks 1-500 favourites to win. Japan were 80-1 yet they defied the odds.

Japan captain Michael Leitch, a New Zealander of Fijian origin who moved to Japan as a teenager, said: "It was always going to be a hard battle. It was David v Goliath but we have been training for this day for the last four years. We have worked extremely hard, all the coaching staff and the players, but it was a full-on team effort.

"The Springboks really came out and tested us but we knew if we just chopped them and kicked it on we'd come off the winner. I'm not surprised. We came out here to do a job and, like I said, we have been training for this for that past four years. I know the whole world is surprised, but in our camp we knew we could do it."

South Africa coach Heyneke Meyer apologised to his country. "I have to apologise to the nation," he said. "It was just not good enough. It was unacceptable and I take full responsibility."

Francois Pienaar, South Africa's 1995 World Cup-winning captain who accepted the Webb Ellis trophy from Nelson Mandela, said: "Eddie Jones said, 'If we can control the scrums we can beat South Africa.' I bet you not a lot of people believed him. [Japan] were so brave. They could easily have gone for the penalty. They went for the scrum, which should be a South Africa strength. Throughout the game, the Japanese team took the South Africans on, man on man."

Earlier in the day, Ireland fans turned Cardiff's Millennium Stadium green as their team thrashed Canada 50-7, scoring seven tries in the process, quickly putting any anger at being banned from wearing oversized hats into the ground to one side, while Georgia created a mini-upset by defeating Tonga 17-10 at the Kingsholm Stadium, Gloucester.

The tournament's eye-watering ticket prices - with the best seats going for £715 - have done little to dampen spirits. Thousands of supporters have filled fanzones around the country to watch matches on big screens outdoors, while those inside have often resembled football crowds such has been the number of replica shirts on display.

The only sour note came after England's nervy victory over Fiji in Friday's opening fixture when Twickenham station was closed for 50 minutes after an accident, leaving thousands of fans struggling to get home.

Back in Brighton, Springbok fans applauded the Japan team on to their bus as they travelled back to their Warwick base. Others shook Japanese fans' hands and formed a guard of honour as they boarded trains out of the city at the end of a quite extraordinary day. For more go to The Guardian.com.

Photograph: Gerry Penny/EPA

Photograph: Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images