Incredibles 2 dominates weekend box office

LOS ANGELES. KAZINFORM Disney and Pixar's animated film "Incredibles 2" opened with an estimated 180 million U.S. dollars in its debut weekend in North America, smashing multiple box office records for an animated film.

The computer-animated superhero film scored the biggest debut in North America ever for an animated movie and the best ever opening in Pixar's illustrious history. The previous record holder was Pixar's "Finding Dory," which bowed with 135 million dollars two years ago. It's also the biggest PG-rated film debut, surpassing Disney's "Beauty and the Beast," which earned 174.6 million dollars in 2017. The film is also the 8th all-time industry debut, the second biggest June opening ever and the third biggest debut of 2018 in North America, according to studio figures collected by comScore, Xinhua reports.

"Incredibles 2" is the sequel to 2004's "The Incredibles." It follows the Parr family who must find a way to work together again to combat a new villain who hatches a brilliant and dangerous plot. Directed by Brad Bird, the films features the voices of Holly Hunter, Craig T. Nelson, Isabella Rossellini, Jonathan Banks, Catherine Keener, John Ratzenberger.

The film earned 5 out of 5 stars and a tremendous 83 percent "definite recommend" in comScore/Screen Engine's PostTrak audience survey. It also earned a 94 percent fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes currently.

"Incredibles 2" brought in 51.5 million dollars internationally this weekend, pushing its world cume to 231.5 million dollars through Sunday.

"The strength of the Pixar brand coupled with an absolutely perfect animated summer popcorn action superhero experience made the film an irresistible choice for audiences across the board," movie analyst Paul Dergarabedian at comScore told Xinhua.

Warner Bros. and Village Roadshow Pictures' women-led heist comedy film "Ocean's 8" moved to second place with an estimated 19.55 million dollars in its second weekend. It has earned 79.17 million dollars in North American theatres through Sunday. Directed by Gary Ross and starring Sandra Bullock among others, "Ocean's 8" follows a group of women, led by Debbie Ocean, who plan on robbing the Met Gala in New York.

Another release of Warner Bros, R-rated comedy "Tag", opened in third place with an estimated 14.6 million dollars this weekend. The film is based on a true story that was published in newspaper about a group of grown men who played a month-long game of tag every May over a 23-year period.

Disney and Lucasfilms's "Solo: A Star Wars Story" landed in fourth place with an estimated 9.08 million dollars in its fourth weekend, pushing its North American cume to 192.84 million dollars and global cume to 339.5 million dollars.

20th Century Fox's superhero film "Deadpool 2" finished fifth with an estimated 8.8 million dollars in its fifth weekend. The film has earned 294.68 million dollars in North America through Sunday.