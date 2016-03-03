  • kz
    ‘Independence through the eyes of Kazakhstan&#39; photo contest in full swing

    15:11, 03 March 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - New photos of participants of the photo contest "Independence through the eyes of Kazakhstanis" have been published on the Akorda's official Facebook page.

    "We continue to post photos of the participants of "Independence through the eyes of Kazakhstanis" contest. We kindly remind you that the photos were picked randomly. Please send your photos as well as personal and contact details to akorda.press@gmail.com referring to "Photo contest" in the subject line from February 18 till April 18, 2016," the post reads.
    Winner will grab a hefty prize of KZT 1 million.

    Akorda presidential residence Kazakhstan Culture News
