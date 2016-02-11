Independent anti-doping commission established in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan has established in Astana an independent anti-doping commission.

The institution was created on the initiative of the National Olympic Committee. The work of the Independent Commission will improve the anti-doping system in Kazakhstan, Kazinform refers to the press service of the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan.

The Commission includes representatives of various departments, non-governmental organizations and sports org-men.

It is known that the Commission will focus on the current review of the National Anti-Doping Centre and the anti-doping laboratory in Almaty, and consider mechanisms of their interaction with international anti-doping movements.

Kazakhstan Independent Commission will work in full cooperation with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

Our country plays an important role in the development of anti-doping movement in Central Asia having on its territory the Regional Anti-Doping Organization (RADO).

In addition, previously the head of the Kazakhstan National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan Timur Kulibayev has already pointed to the need of the organization and carrying out of measures aimed at prevention of inconsistencies, increasing the transparency of the National Anti-Doping Organization in Kazakhstan and the functioning of the anti-doping laboratory in Almaty.