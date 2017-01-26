Independent company assessed KMG subsoil reserves

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - DeGolyer and MacNaughton has assessed the reserves of EP KMG, kmg.kz informed. The independent company DeGolyer and MacNaughton has carried out assessment as of December 31, 2016.

The reserves of liquid hydrocarbons of the category "proved plus probable" (2P) constituted 145 million tons (1 061 million barrels). Taking into account the oil extracted during 2016, replacement of reserves amounted to 0,7 million tons (8 million barrels). The coefficient of reserve replacement was 8%.

The reserves of liquid hydrocarbons as of December 31, 2016 of category "proved" (1P) amounted to 93 million tons (684 million barrels), and category "proved plus probable plus possible" (3P) amounted to 196 million tons (1 433 million barrels).

DeGolyer and MacNaughton assessed the reserves of liquid hydrocarbons of the fields of JSC Ozenmunaygaz, JSC Embamunaygaz, KAZGPZ LLP and Ural Oil and Gaz LLP (EP KMG share - 50%).