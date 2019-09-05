Independent Kazakhstan attracted $330 bln of FDI from 120 countries

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today at a press conference in the Government, Deputy Prime Minister Zhenis Kassymbek spoke about the progress in implementing the investment policy of Kazakhstan, Kazinform refers to the press service of PM.

The Deputy Prime Minister noted that in the State of the Nation Address the task of attracting foreign investment into the non-primary sector is among the main priorities.

«During the period of independence $330 billion of foreign investments was attracted from more than 120 countries. The bulk of investments — more than 50% — falls on the countries of the European Union including: Switzerland — 25.8 billion, France — 16.1 billion, Italy — 8.7 billion, the Netherlands — 90.4 billion, Belgium — 7.6 billion, Germany — 5.2 billion. The United States accounts for 15% of foreign direct investment or 48.4 billion. About 5% is made up of investments from the UK and China,» said Zhenis Kassymbek.

As of Aug. 1, Kazakhstan has 19 thousand legal entities and branches with foreign participation, 35.3% of which are enterprises with Russian, 9.5% — with Turkish, 5.7% — with Uzbek, 5.6% — with Chinese, 3.1% — with German participation.

Since 2010, Kazakhstan’s authorized bodies have considered about 650 projects including projects proposed by investors from European Union countries — 185, the Russian Federation — 111, Turkey — 80 and China — 55 projects, etc. It should be mentioned that priority was given to high-tech projects with high Kazakhstan content which ensures maximum job creation for locals. During this period 235 projects worth $16.2 billion were implemented (other projects are under consideration).

Being one of many investors, China has funded and implemented 15 projects which is about 6% of the total number of projects implemented since 2010.

To date, the list of joint Kazakh-Chinese projects in the field of industrialization and investment includes 55 projects totaling $27.6 billion.

Beginning from 2015 to the present moment, 15 projects have been launched for a total of $3.9 billion. Projects are being implemented in high-tech sectors of the economy including mechanical engineering, chemical industry, energy, alternative energy and agribusiness. 3,828 jobs were created.