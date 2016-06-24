India and Pakistan's accession to SCO proves its role in international arena - Nazarbayev

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev believes the fact that India and Pakistan join the SCO proves the prestige and role of the organization in the international arena.

"Accession of India and Pakistan to our organization turns a new page in the history of the SCO development, reflecting its prestige and role in the international arena," the Kazakh President said at the meeting of the SCO Heads of State in the expanded format in Tashkent on Friday.



"Iran's possible membership will expand opportunities of our cooperation. Given the new member states, the SCO will unite 65% of the Eurasian territory, 45% of the planet's population and over 19% of the global GDP," President Nazarbayev noted.