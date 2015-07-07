India began to develop agreement on free trade with EEU

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - India began to develop an agreement on free trade with the Eurasian Econmic Union, Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, who is Kazakhstan within his official trip to the country, informed today in Astana.

"We began to develop an agreement on free trade with the Eurasian Economic Union for deeper integration with this region. We will be able to revive our relations through trade and transit of energy. The North-South transport corridor will provide a better route from India to Eurasia. I hope the entire Central Asian region will join this route," N. Modi said delivering a speech in Nazarbayev University.

The Prime Minister of India also named the key projects in the Central Asian region that would allow to establish cooperation between the countries of the region. "We hope to join the Ashgabat agreement on trade and transit. Investments of India into Chabahar port in Iran will allow India to become closer to Central Asia. I also hope that we will be able to restore the traditional route to Central Asia through Pakistan and Afghanistan," he added.

Besides, he reminded of the historical heritage of Asia and development of the mankind.

"The Central Asian region was at its best when we were united. We will reach the highest goals when Asia gets united again, not like now: South, East, Central, West. Asia will revive when we all prosper. In order to do that, we have to connect and unite different parts of Asia," the Indian Prime Minister noted.