India bridge collapse: Search for survivors after two buses plunge into river

NEW DELHI, India. KAZINFORM Three people are dead, and 19 other missing, after a bridge on a highway connecting the city of Mumbai to the state of Goa collapsed, sending two buses tumbling into floodwaters below.

The bridge gave way about 2 a.m. local time Wednesday, said Rakesh Ranjan, deputy commandant of the National Disaster Response Force and Civil Defence (NDRF).

The state passenger buses were carrying 22 people: 18 passengers, two conductors and two drivers.



Three bodies have been recovered and identified so far, Sushma Satpute the sub-divisonal magistrate of Raigad district told CNN. One of the bus drivers was among the dead.



High pressure from the flooding of the Savitri River caused the collapse, Chief Minister of Maharashtra state Devandra Fadnavis said in a video statement on Facebook. The single-lane bridge was built in British-era colonial times.

