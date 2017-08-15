India celebrates 70 years of independence at Astana EXPO-2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The National Day of India has been held at Astana EXPO-2017 today, Kazinform reports.

The event coincided with India's 70th anniversary of independence. Attendees of the National Day of India saw the Rang Bahar folk dance ensemble perform on stage of the EXPO amphitheater.







In his speech of welcome Ambassador of India to Kazakhstan H.E. Shri Harsh Kumar Jain stressed that the Indian Pavilion at Astana EXPO-2017 demonstrates close relations between Astana and New Delhi.







According to him, the Indian Pavilion is focused on solar power. It shows how India uses solar power, including the model of the Cochin International Airport, the world's first fully solar powered airport.



In turn, Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Akylbek Kamaldinov congratulated the Government of Indian on 70 years of independence and called on Indian businessmen to be more active at Kazakhstani market.







He also reminded that Kazakhstan and India will mark 25 years of bilateral cooperation this year. "Our bilateral relations develop in the sphere of economy, energy, information technologies, trade, politics, military equipment and other spheres. I call on Indian entrepreneurs to invest in Kazakhstani economy. For that to happen, Kazakhstan tries to create all necessary conditions," Vice Minister Kamaldinov said.



Well-known former Kazakhstani boxer who now heads the Asian Boxing Confederation (ASBC) Serik Konakbayev also attended the National Day of India at Astana EXPO-2017.



He told Kazinform reporter he is happy to be at the event since the Indian Boxing Federation is a strategic partner of the ASBC. Mr Konakbayev also commended high level of boxing in India.







As a reminder, today India marks 70 years of independence from British colonial rule.











